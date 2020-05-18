Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Today

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Dominion Diamond unveils bankruptcy prevention plan

Today
News

news_25052020_ekati.png
Ekati mine                                                                                                        Image credit: Dominion Diamond Mine


Canadian company Dominion Diamond Mines has announced a deal that will allow it to exit court protection from creditors and gain access to short-term operating funds, which will ultimately pave the way for resumption of production at its inactive Ekati mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories, says mining.com.
Dominion Diamond, which also owns a 40% stake in the neighboring Diavik mine, announced that it has signed a letter of intent with a subsidiary of Washington Companies, a North American group for mining and transportation.
A private conglomerate from Montana bought Dominion for $ 1.2 billion in 2017, when the mining company was the world's third largest producer of rough diamonds by value.
Under an agreement that requires court approval, Washington will buy back the company's assets for about $ 177 million, while taking on its operational obligations.
According to the agency, it would allow it to exit court protection from creditors, access short-term operating funds and eventually restarting its idled Ekati diamond mine and would also provide Dominion with up to $84 million in short-term debtor-in-possession financing.
The diamond production at the Ekati mine that is still in operation began in 1998. 
The mine was mothballed since march to stop the spread of Covid-19. The operation was reportedly left with about $180 million worth of inventory, which it has been unable to sell since its Belgian retailers remain closed.
According to court documents, Dominion revenue from diamond sales last year amounted to about$528 million.
The company said the proposed sale would be conditional on reaching an agreement with Rio Tinto on the Diavik joint venture.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished