“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Today

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

IDE opens trading floor after two months

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) returned to normal activity on Sunday with the opening of its trading floor, which had been closed during the last two month of lockdown. Starting May 24, the trading floor will operate under a new format, in compliance with government-mandated safety practices in the workplaces, according to a press release from IDE.
The trading floor has been divided into two areas – one for polished trading and one for rough trading. The number of traders allowed to sit on the floor has been reduced considerably and transparent partitions have been installed at each table. Traders must maintain a two-meter distance, must wear masks and sign a daily health declaration.
IDE Managing Director Eran Zini said, “We are very excited to reopen our trading floor, which is the heart and soul of the Israel Diamond Exchange. This marks a very significant return to “normality”, and symbolizes that the diamond industry is back in business. Still, we are very strictly enforcing government guidelines, since protecting the health and safety of our members is above all.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Charge of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

