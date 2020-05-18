IDE opens trading floor after two months

Today

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) returned to normal activity on Sunday with the opening of its trading floor, which had been closed during the last two month of lockdown. Starting May 24, the trading floor will operate under a new format, in compliance with government-mandated safety practices in the workplaces, according to a press release from IDE.The trading floor has been divided into two areas – one for polished trading and one for rough trading. The number of traders allowed to sit on the floor has been reduced considerably and transparent partitions have been installed at each table. Traders must maintain a two-meter distance, must wear masks and sign a daily health declaration.IDE Managing Director Eran Zini said, “We are very excited to reopen our trading floor, which is the heart and soul of the Israel Diamond Exchange. This marks a very significant return to “normality”, and symbolizes that the diamond industry is back in business. Still, we are very strictly enforcing government guidelines, since protecting the health and safety of our members is above all.”