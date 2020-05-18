China's Jan-Apr jewellery sales dip 32.5%

Today

Jewellery sales in China declined 32.5 per cent from January to April, reflecting subdued consumer interest during the coronavirus pandemic. Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China also showed that sales in April alone were down 12.1 per cent.The year-to-date figure represents a slightly slower pace of decline compared to January to March, which recorded a 37.7 per cent drop in retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery.According to satatista.com, the retail trade revenue of gold, silver and jewellery in China totalled approximately 2.17in April 2020. This indicated revenue decreased by almost 17 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year.