“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

China's Jan-Apr jewellery sales dip 32.5%

Jewellery sales in China declined 32.5 per cent from January to April, reflecting subdued consumer interest during the coronavirus pandemic. Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China also showed that sales in April alone were down 12.1 per cent.
The year-to-date figure represents a slightly slower pace of decline compared to January to March, which recorded a 37.7 per cent drop in retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery.
According to satatista.com, the retail trade revenue of gold, silver and jewellery in China totalled approximately 2.17in April 2020. This indicated revenue decreased by almost 17 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

