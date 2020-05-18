Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

BlueRock mulls diamond investment fund

BlueRock Diamond is considering a diamond investment fund to buy its rough stones during this period of market uncertainty, according to Mining Capital's Alastair Ford.
He said in an interview posted on YouTube by Proactive Investors that BlueRock would then buy the same production back from the investment fund for resale into the open market or at a tender.
“There is a fee for it, 1.25% per monthly transaction, it allows the company to continue with production, cover its operating margins…that’s the type of thing that is needed by mining companies in these unusual situations,” said Ford.
He also said that BlueRock’s production at Kareevlei, in South Africa was now back at pre-lockdown levels.
“Because of the broader situation the company’s expansion plans at Kareevlei, are currently on hold, but the operation as was before the lockdown was imposed is back to normal,” said Ford.
“…so production will be running let’s say 400 000 tonnes and it could be a bit more.”
BlueRock had placed the Kareevlei operation on care and maintenance during the lockdown, with only a small team retained on site to ensure that the plant and machinery was kept in working order and can be brought into production at short notice.    
It also reduced costs to an absolute minimum with all but essential staff furloughed. 
BlueRock Diamonds recently entered into an agreement with Bonas-Couzyn N.V, part of the Bonas Group to market the Kareevlei diamonds through its Antwerp facility.    
The company had been reviewing its sales strategy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to gain access to the Antwerp diamond market, which attracts significantly more buyers than the South African diamond market.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

