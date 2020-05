The Dutch bank ABN AMRO, which also specializes in servicing the diamond and jewelry industries, reported a net loss in the first quarter of €395 million, which is about two times higher than analysts' estimate. This is the first financial loss of the credit institution since 2013.ABN AMRO's new CEO Robert Swaak said the losses were caused by significant damage due to two exceptional client cases, as well as 1.1 billion € provisions made to account for loans going bad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Swaak, ABN AMRO now intends to revise its global strategy with a focus on measures to combat money laundering and improve digital transformation.