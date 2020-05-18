Exclusive

ALROSA to hold online sales of large diamonds despite the coronavirus pandemic

The Russian company ALROSA has announced an online tender for its long-term customers, which runs from May 15 to May 29, 2020. The company has taken such a step in order to give its customers an opportunity to purchase diamonds amidst limited business travel due to COVID-2019 pandemic related restrictions. 

The company offers over 800 rough diamonds from 5-10 carats batches.
The offered volume is the largest ALROSA has ever put on a digital tender. The company provides detailed information on each diamond for remote evaluation. Clients logged to their personal online account get full digital scans of auctioned stones, including data on their external shape, inclusions, color, fluorescence, as well as photos.
“We continue to evaluate various measures to support our clients in these challenging times with travelling restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic still in place. Our offer gives customers interested in purchasing and ready to work remotely under current circumstances the opportunity to review and buy rough. After analyzing the clients’ needs, the company for the first time puts such vast amount of diamonds up for a digital tender. We consciously decided to sell stones separately, allowing clients to choose goods according to their needs and desired characteristics. Our proficiency in digital tenders allows us to offer clients a unique opportunity to make a commercial decision remotely instead of a traditional visit to the office, providing them with all information required,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

