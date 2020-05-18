Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Botswana ends 48-day lockdown as borders remain closed to foreign diamond buyers

Today
News

Botswana ended a 48-day lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, a move that will see all businesses reopen, but under strict conditions, according to media reports.
The diamond-rich Southern African country had previously allowed sectors such as mines to operate, according to Reuters.
Botswana’s latest move will not bring much joy to De Beers, which conducts monthly diamond sales in Gaborone as a ban on foreign visitors was maintained.
De Beers has so far this year conducted only two Sightholder sales in Gaborone.
It cancelled the last two Sights and provided its customers with 100% flexibility to defer their purchases. 
However, the group recently introduced a new selling proposition known as the Buy Platform, which will give its registered buyers access to diamond purchases at any time in light of the current COVID-19 situation.  
The new selling proposition, it said, was an e-commerce offering where registered buyers can make an immediate, direct and straightforward purchase from a range of rough diamonds at any time and from anywhere, providing them with a further purchase option in addition to the existing limited-time auctions offering.  
Botswana has so far recorded 29 COVID-19 infections and only one person succumbed to the virus.
"Depending on the coronavirus disease pattern, a return to lockdown will remain an option,” COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr Kereng Masupu was quoted as saying in a televised briefing.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished