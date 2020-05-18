Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

GIA has opened some of its branches abroad

Image credit: GIA

Due to the fact that many countries abolish strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) announced that it has reopened its laboratories in Antwerp, Karlovy Vary, Gaborone, Johannesburg and Tokyo.
At the same time, according to The Diamond Loupe, changes have been made to the work of each of the laboratories. Thus, in Antwerp and Johannesburg, customers are received only by appointment. In Tokyo, Karlovy Vary and Gaborone, laboratories serve clients in absentia through a delivery service.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

