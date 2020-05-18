GIA has opened some of its branches abroad

Image credit: GIA

Due to the fact that many countries abolish strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) announced that it has reopened its laboratories in Antwerp, Karlovy Vary, Gaborone, Johannesburg and Tokyo.At the same time, according to The Diamond Loupe, changes have been made to the work of each of the laboratories. Thus, in Antwerp and Johannesburg, customers are received only by appointment. In Tokyo, Karlovy Vary and Gaborone, laboratories serve clients in absentia through a delivery service.