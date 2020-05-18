Catoca cuts production as diamond sales drop in response to Covid-19 pandemic

The company was quoted by Novo Journal as saying in a statement that it had also postponed some investments and had decided to adjust its operating expenses.Catoca’s shareholders were state-owned diamond company Endiama and Russian group Alrosa, with equal holdings of 41 percent, while the remaining 18 percent was held by LL International Holding B.V.Endiama said last week that Angola will this year produce 8 million carats from the initial target of 10 million carats in 2020.Catoca produces about 80% of Angola’s annual diamond output.Most diamond companies have suspended their diamond sales due to travel restrictions imposed to contain the virus.Companies such as De Beers have since resorted to online diamond sales after cancelation of monthly sightholder sales, in Gaborone.The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) and other trade organisations had encouraged rough importers to voluntarily reduce rough diamond imports from May 15, to help preserve inventory value and maintain the strength of the Indian diamond industry.However, this has since been shifted to June 1, which explains our report this week that Angola’s national diamond trading company, Sodiam had sold five parcels of rough diamonds produced by Catoca to three Indian companies.