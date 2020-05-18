Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Catoca cuts production as diamond sales drop in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Today
News

news_21052020_alrosa.png
Image credit: Catoca


Angola’s largest diamond mining company, Sociedade Mineira da Catoca, has partially suspended its prospecting activities and reduced its production and treatment capacity in response to a drop in sales caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
The company was quoted by Novo Journal as saying in a statement that it had also postponed some investments and had decided to adjust its operating expenses.
Catoca’s shareholders were state-owned diamond company Endiama and Russian group Alrosa, with equal holdings of 41 percent, while the remaining 18 percent was held by LL International Holding B.V.
Endiama said last week that Angola will this year produce 8 million carats from the initial target of 10 million carats in 2020.
Catoca produces about 80% of Angola’s annual diamond output.
Most diamond companies have suspended their diamond sales due to travel restrictions imposed to contain the virus.
Companies such as De Beers have since resorted to online diamond sales after cancelation of monthly sightholder sales, in Gaborone.
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) and other trade organisations had encouraged rough importers to voluntarily reduce rough diamond imports from May 15, to help preserve inventory value and maintain the strength of the Indian diamond industry.
However, this has since been shifted to June 1, which explains our report this week that Angola’s national diamond trading company, Sodiam had sold five parcels of rough diamonds produced by Catoca to three Indian companies.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished