Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Israeli diamond sector shuts down amid COVID-19 crisis

Today
News

The once vibrant diamond exchange floor in Tel Aviv remains shut and the diamond district, one of the world’s main trade and polishing centres, is still deserted, says a report in Haaretz.com.
Israel’s diamond trade declined by 90% compared to a year earlier, missing out on transactions that would have been worth $1.5 billion in March and April.
Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange and Acting President of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses said that the diamond industry woes reach far beyond Israel. It has disrupted miners and retailers alike – heavyweights De Beers and Alrosa have been forced to cut back production. The factories in India, in Israel, in Belgium are not working, so there are not many goods in the market,” Dvash told Reuters. 
Dvash also pointed out that the sector, which accounted for about 9% of exported goods in 2019, has lost around $300 mln in profit due to the crisis. It has a credit line with banks totalling about $850 mln and industry leaders have asked for government guarantees that would raise it to $1 bln, but that has yet to come. 

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

