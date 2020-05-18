Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

India’s polished diamond exports dip 49% in March

Today
News

During March 2020, cut and polished diamond exports from India totalled $ 960.49 mln as against $ 1,858.33 mln in March 2019, registering a decline of 49%.
Rough imports during March 2020 declined, dipping by 64.81% to $ 292.71 mln as compared to $ 831.69 mln imported during March 2019, according to provisional data released by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India.
Imports of cut and polished diamonds rose to $ 239.10 mln in March 2020 from $ 108.94 mn in the same month in 2019.
Exports of rough diamonds recorded $ 72.94 mln in March 2020 as compared to $ 196.61 mn in March 2019.
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 20.18 mln during the month as against $ 24.83 mln March 2019.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 5.43 mln during March as against $ 12.11 mln a year ago, while imports of polished lab-grown diamonds dropped to $ 5.55 mn in March 2020 as compared to $ 7.19 mln in March 2019.
India’s export of cut and polished diamonds dipped drastically below last year’s levels at $18.66 bln in FY2019-20, down 21.64% from the $ 23.81 bln exported during FY2018-19. 
During fiscal 2020, imports of polished diamonds rose by 29.02% to $ 1.71 bln as compared to $ 1.33 bln during the previous financial year.
Import of rough diamonds during the year registered a drop of 16.25% to $ 12.68 bln from $ 15.14 bln in the earlier year.
Exports of rough diamonds totalled $ 1.10 bln in fiscal 2020 as compared to $ 1.35 bln a year earlier. 
Exports of rough lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 7.35 mln in the FY2019-20 as against $ 16.52 mln in FY2018-19. 
Exports of polished lab-grown diamonds stood at $ 413.39 mln during the Fiscal 2020 period as against $ 220.27 mln during Fiscal 2019.
Imports of rough lab-grown diamonds recorded $ 324.04 mln in fiscal 2020, up from imports of $ 135.77 mln in the earlier year. Imports of polished lab-grown diamonds also rose to $ 98.07 mln in FY2019-2020 as compared to $ 93.07 mn FY2018- 2019.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished