Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Indian diamond sector may abstain from rough diamond imports from June 1 to 30
As a result, GJEPC and the trade organizations have now recommended that members refrain from rough imports from June 1 until June 30. Further course of action will be decided by the end of June.
In our news column on April 23, we had reported that The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India, the Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB) and other trade organizations had appealed to rough importers to voluntarily reduce rough diamond imports from May 15, to help preserve inventory value and maintain the strength of the Indian diamond industry.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished