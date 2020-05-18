India acquires rough diamonds from Angola despite moratorium talk

Today

Image credit: Sodiam

Angola’s national diamond trading company, Sodiam has this week sold five parcels of rough diamonds produced by Sociedade Mineira de Catoca to three Indian companies.A source privy to the goings-on told Rough&Polished that the diamonds were sold at an estimated price per carat of between $72 and $74. The total carats sold and the revenue accrued could not be established.This development was contrary to reports that India was considering the possibility of introducing a moratorium on rough diamonds due to the crisis in the market triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.