Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Covid-19: ODC suspends rough diamond sales

Today
News

ODC_logo.pngBotswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has temporarily suspended its rough diamond sales due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The company has since taken the decision to cancel its sales, which were originally scheduled during both April and May," ODC managing director Marcus ter Haarhe was quoted as saying by Mmegi.
“…we are looking at a very delicate market, which has a number of factors requiring correction before any discernible recovery can take place.” 
He said these dependencies included the easing of restrictions for consumers, rough buyers, regulators, producers, and the global movement of people and goods.
Most countries, including Botswana have closed its borders to avoid the spreading of Covid-19.
ODC, which sources diamonds from Debswana, temporarily closed its offices and its employees were working from home.  
The diamond company was however concluding its ramp-up plan to allow specific activity to resume.  
ODC was said to have earned $31.16 million from the March sale, which took place prior to the lockdown.
The highest value recorded in a single stone was that of a 102 carats sold at $641,500.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished