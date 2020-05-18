Exclusive
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
RioZim’s Murowa Q1 diamond output slides 61%
Image credit: Murowa Diamonds
Murowa Diamonds’ first quarter output for the year 2020 eased by 61% compared to the same period, a year earlier, according to the local media citing RioZim.
The Chronicle report could not provide the amount of carats produced during the period under review.
RioZim was yet to post the quarterly results on its website.
“The lower volumes were attributed to inconsistent power supply during the period. There have been no significant disruptions to production as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic across the group,” RioZim was quoted as saying.
“However, the threat to the group’s raw material supply chain, which is predominantly imports, remains a key business risk as stringent cross border controls continue to be enforced in various countries.”
Murowa recorded a 7% regression in production to 685 000 carats in 2019 from 740 244 carats produced in the comparative period in 2018.
The low production was attributed to intermittent power supply which resulted in lost production running time.
Despite the low volumes the diamond mine contributed positively to the group with a share of profit of ZWL$22.9 million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished