Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
India’s polished diamond export falls 22% in 2019-20
The report states that according to the data published by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the export of cut and polished diamonds in March declined a whopping 49% to $960 mln compared to $1.8 bln during the same month in the previous year.
The export of cut and polished diamonds during April-March 2020 declined by 22% to $18.66 bln compared to $24 bln in the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished