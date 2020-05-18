India’s polished diamond export falls 22% in 2019-20

India’s polished diamond exports has recorded a 22% decline in in 2019- 20, according to a Times of India report on Monday.

The report states that according to the data published by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the export of cut and polished diamonds in March declined a whopping 49% to $960 mln compared to $1.8 bln during the same month in the previous year.

The export of cut and polished diamonds during April-March 2020 declined by 22% to $18.66 bln compared to $24 bln in the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



