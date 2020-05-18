Exclusive
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
GIT discusses with Thai Bankers’ Association for financial support to industry
The lab of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand Image credit: GIT
The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), a Public Organization recently held discussions with representatives from the Thai Bankers' Association and the gems and jewellery industry to request cooperation from banks on soft loans to increase firms' liquidity in exchange for retaining workers during the crisis.
Many entrepreneurs’ request for soft loans has been turned down by banks as luxury products come with high risk during an economic slowdown. Meanwhile, other financial institutions are also not willing to provide loans to the industry.
As Thailand's gems and jewellery sector is badly hit due to the pandemic, exports are likely to decline this year. Gem and jewellery exports make up the third-largest export category by value. The industry employs more than 700,000 workers.
Last year, gems and jewellery exports including gold topped $15.7 bln, up 30.3% from the previous year. Excluding volatile gold, shipments fetched $8.09 bln, up 6.3% in 2018. Thailand’s key export markets included ASEAN, India, the Middle East and Hong Kong.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished