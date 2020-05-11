Exclusive
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Israel's diamond industry remains idle
While the Israeli economy is slowly returning to normal as COVID-19 measures are gradually relaxed, Israel's diamond industry continues to be at a standstill, as the Tel Aviv diamond bourse remains closed and the diamond district as a whole is still a ghost town, the Diamond Loupe writes, citing Reuters.
While the activities in other major hubs, like Antwerp, have resumed, the Israeli diamond community is struggling to reopen production and trading facilities and comply with continued restrictions and social distancing measures.
According to Reuters, Israel's diamond trade decreased by 90% compared to the same period last year, and the industry missed out on some US$ 1.5 billion in transactions in the past two months alone. As stated by Yoram Dvash, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, the industry leaders are yet to receive news on additional financial government guarantees they have requested to expand the US$ 850 million in existing credit lines to US$ 1 billion.
