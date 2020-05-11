De Beers appoints Morrison to help with U.S. natural diamonds outreach

Today

De Beers’ Sally Morrison has joined the group’s consumer and brands division as director of public relations – natural diamonds.She is expected to hand over her responsibilities as Lightbox Jewelry’s chief marketing office over the coming months, but has already started working in her new position.De Beers said Morrison would focus on media, trade and designer outreach for natural diamonds, with a particular focus on the US market.“Sally has a real passion for the jewellery industry, and particularly for the joy that natural diamonds bring to consumers around the world,” said Stephen Lussier, executive vice president of consumer and brands, De Beers Group.“With so many people being separated from their loved ones in recent months, diamonds will play a more important role than ever in helping celebrate the connections that are so important in our lives.”Morrison said De Beers had always been the leading voice for natural diamonds and their unique ability to signify life's most important moments.