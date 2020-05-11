Botswana ships polished diamonds as it eases lockdown

Image credit: AlexBanner (Pixabay)

He could not shed more light on the quantity of diamonds exported and to which destination.Masire confirmed that the Diamond Trading Company Botswana, Diamond Hub and Debswana had resumed their operations.He said about 70% of mining workers had returned to work."So the total workforce has gone up from 9 000 to 13 200, all in all the mining sector will be operating reasonably well," he said.Meanwhile, the acting permanent secretary in the ministry of infrastructure Bareng Malatsi said the resumption of work was based on disease control measures, but the country will revert to lockdown should cases of covid-19 spike.