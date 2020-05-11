Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

Yesterday

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Botswana ships polished diamonds as it eases lockdown

Today
News

The mining industry in Botswana is starting to get back to normal operating conditions following a lockdown to control the spreading of coronavirus, according to a senior government official.
Ministry of mineral resources permanent secretary Mmetla Masire was quoted by the local media as saying that the country exported polished diamonds last week. 

AlexBanner
Image credit: AlexBanner (Pixabay)


He could not shed more light on the quantity of diamonds exported and to which destination.
Masire confirmed that the Diamond Trading Company Botswana, Diamond Hub and Debswana had resumed their operations.
He said about 70% of mining workers had returned to work.
"So the total workforce has gone up from 9 000 to 13 200, all in all the mining sector will be operating reasonably well," he said.
Meanwhile, the acting permanent secretary in the ministry of infrastructure Bareng Malatsi said the resumption of work was based on disease control measures, but the country will revert to lockdown should cases of covid-19 spike.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished