Gujarat diamantaires urge the state government to allow operations of manufacturing units

Diamantaires from the city have urged the state government to allow diamond and jewellery units to commence operations to meet export obligations, a step already taken by Maharashtra, reports TOI.Industry leaders stated that making these units operation will help workers to earn their livelihood again. SDA president Babu Kathiriya said, “The units should be allowed to start by maintaining social distancing and limited manpower. If units restart, the workers’ exodus can be controlled.”In the last fortnight, the Surat Hira Bourse (SHB) exported about Rs 3,000 crore worth of polished diamonds via Mumbai to Hong Kong.Regional chairman of GJEPC, Dinesh Navadiya said, “Diamantaires need to meet their export orders. The units should be allowed to start with less than 30% workforce. The diamond offices in Mumbai are working with 10% workforce.”