Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Gujarat diamantaires urge the state government to allow operations of manufacturing units

Diamantaires from the city have urged the state government to allow diamond and jewellery units to commence operations to meet export obligations, a step already taken by Maharashtra, reports TOI.
Industry leaders stated that making these units operation will help workers to earn their livelihood again. SDA president Babu Kathiriya said, “The units should be allowed to start by maintaining social distancing and limited manpower. If units restart, the workers’ exodus can be controlled.”
In the last fortnight, the Surat Hira Bourse (SHB) exported about Rs 3,000 crore worth of polished diamonds via Mumbai to Hong Kong.
Regional chairman of GJEPC, Dinesh Navadiya said, “Diamantaires need to meet their export orders. The units should be allowed to start with less than 30% workforce. The diamond offices in Mumbai are working with 10% workforce.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

