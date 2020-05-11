Exclusive

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

Today

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

ALROSA intends to further reduce production guidance in 2021-22 compared to the current year

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA is considering the possibility of reducing production in 2021-22 to 26 million carats on an annual basis from the already revised 32 million carats this year due to the crisis in the diamond market.
This is stated in the presentation for the issuance of the company's bonds, as per Finmarket quoting Interfax.
This is a serious downward change compared to previously published long-term production forecasts for 2021-30 of 37-38 million carats.
The production will be reportedly cut for the assets with high costs and low prices for raw materials. The production adjustments, according to the report, are estimated at 4 billion rubles.
The adjusted production plan will be reviewed by the Supervisory Board of the company in May this year.
ALROSA has already cut its production plan to 32 million carats in 2020 from 34.2 million carats, which is already a decrease of 6%.
Such a step may be associated with the suspension of activities at the the Aikhal underground mine and Zarya open pit, which account for about 2.6 million carats of diamonds or less than 7% of annual production.
Earlier it was reported that the operations at the Aikhal mine and the Zarya pit were temporarily suspended from May 15 to September 30 this year due to the “decrease in demand and sales for diamonds, as the major consuming economies are struggling with economic headwinds caused by the global spread of COVID-2019 virus”.
Measures taken by governments around the world to curb the spread of coronavirus infection are seriously affecting the diamond mining sector. Most of the mines in Botswana, South Africa and Canada have already switched to care and maintenance. Many diamond mining companies are revising their production plans downward. De Beers has revised its 2020 production guidance to 25-27 million carats from the previous target of between 32 and 34 million carats in response to the impact of COVID-19 on mining operations.
Angolan Endiama also revised its diamond production target in 2020 and reduced it to 8 million carats compared with the previous plan of 10 million carats.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished