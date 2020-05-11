Exclusive

Chinese diamond miner accused of breaching Zim lockdown rules

Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) has accused Chinese diamond miner, Anjin Investments and several other mining companies of violating Zimbabwe’s lockdown regulations. 
CNRG was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com as saying that Anjin had been operating for 12 hours in clear breach of the lockdown rules.

The Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 Public Health (Covid 19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment National Lockdown) Order, 2020 allows businesses to operate from 8am to 3pm “except for good cause”.  
Anjin returned to Marange having been forced out from the diamond fields in 2016 along with other miners.
Meanwhile, CNRG said Murowa Diamonds and Bikita Minerals were the only companies observing operating times in SI 99.
“We recommend that government convenes a Tripartite Negotiating Forum to discuss the conduct of employers and employees during the lockdown,” said the rights group.
“The Parliament should amend the Labour Act to provide for the conduct of employers and employees during emergencies.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

