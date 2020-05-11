Chinese diamond miner accused of breaching Zim lockdown rules

CNRG was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com as saying that Anjin had been operating for 12 hours in clear breach of the lockdown rules.
Meanwhile, CNRG said Murowa Diamonds and Bikita Minerals were the only companies observing operating times in SI 99.
“We recommend that government convenes a Tripartite Negotiating Forum to discuss the conduct of employers and employees during the lockdown,” said the rights group.
“The Parliament should amend the Labour Act to provide for the conduct of employers and employees during emergencies.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished