Buying of solitaires has already become an online phenomenon: Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

Today

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Thai Jewellers seeks financial support from the government

Today
The jewellery industry of Thailand has urged the government to provide financial support of at least 50 bln baht to the gems and jewellery industry, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, to enable producers to stay in business and retain skilled labour, according to a report in Bangkok Post. 
 Mrs Duangkamol Jiambutr, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), said local manufacturers face a lack of liquidity because most allocated cash to buy raw material stocks such as precious stones. She explained, "The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the gems and jewellery industry in many countries, especially in major markets like China, Hong Kong, Europe and the US. Worldwide lockdown measures have resulted in the closure of many retail jewellery shops, while a sharp drop in international tourists seriously hit the industry's revenue.”
She added that large manufacturers are likely to maintain their business until the end of this year, but small operators can last only one or two months longer without help.
"Easing liquidity, in particular, will help retain skilled labour in the gems and jewellery industry," Mrs Duangkamol said. "Keeping skilled workers on is crucial, as most of them are from the northern and northeastern part of Thailand and are unlikely to keep using their skills once they leave to go back home to work in the farm sector or other careers."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

