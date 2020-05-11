Exclusive

Buying of solitaires has already become an online phenomenon: Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

Today

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Richemont announced it audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020

Today
News

richemont_logo_2.pngRichemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2020. 
Group sales for the year increased by 2% at actual exchange rates to € 14 238 million and were stable at constant exchange rates. Growth was driven by Online Distributors and Jewellery Maisons. Good performances in the Americas, Europe and Japan more than offset a decline in Asia Pacific.
Operating profit decreased by 22%, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Profit for the year declined by 67% to € 931 million. Due to the constant safeguarding of liquidity, Richemont balance sheet remains healthy. At 31 March 2020, Richemont gross cash position amounted to € 6 347 million and its net cash position was € 2 395 million.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished