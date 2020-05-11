Richemont announced it audited results for the year ended 31 March 2020

Today

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2020.Group sales for the year increased by 2% at actual exchange rates to € 14 238 million and were stable at constant exchange rates. Growth was driven by Online Distributors and Jewellery Maisons. Good performances in the Americas, Europe and Japan more than offset a decline in Asia Pacific.Operating profit decreased by 22%, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Profit for the year declined by 67% to € 931 million. Due to the constant safeguarding of liquidity, Richemont balance sheet remains healthy. At 31 March 2020, Richemont gross cash position amounted to € 6 347 million and its net cash position was € 2 395 million.