Dubai’s Gold Souk puts safety first while reopening to public

Today

Dubai's historic Gold Souk is back open for business as part of efforts to ease restrictions on trade and travel put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Souk, home to hundreds of jewelry stores, is adhering to strict safety measures in order to protect the health of customers and workers alike.

The Stores in the Souk are following reduced opening hours of 11am to 9am, with wholesale offices open from 10 am to 5pm.

Other restrictions are to be followed, including the souq must also operate at 30 per cent capacity in line with a government strategy to limit the risk of infections. Precautionary measures observed by outlets include physical distancing within stores, provision of sanitizers, face masks and gloves to staff and customers and sanitization of jewelry.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the leaders of this country, all government entities, Dubai Police, CID and first responders who have worked tirelessly to get us to this point," said Tawhid Abdulla, chairman of Dubai Gold and Jewelry Group, the trade body for the gold and diamond jewelry sector. By reopening the Deira Gold souk with a strong focus on safe practices, the UAE leadership has once again shown that we can maintain our resilience amidst crises of any magnitude.”

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers, prior to opening, the Deira Gold Souk and its stores underwent a complete and extensive sterilization program under the strict guidelines of the Department of Economic Development (DED).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished