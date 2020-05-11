Exclusive
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Russia announces tender for diamond exploration in the Arkhangelsk Province
Olza Diamond recovered at Grib Diamond Mine Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
Geological exploration will be carried out to detect diamond deposits in the Ruchevskaya Area located in the Mezen District of the Arkhangelsk Province, according to a press statement distributed by RosTender.info on Thursday.
The Department for the Use of Subsoil in Russia’s North-West Federal District (Sevzapnedra) announced a tender to select a contractor for geological exploration of the earth’s bowels in this area. The agency is ready to conclude a contract with the winner worth 231.8 million rubles funded from the country’s federal budget. Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until June 4, and the organizers will sum up its results on June 15, 2020.
As indicated in the tender’s documentation, geologists will carry out their work on an area of 1,645 square kilometers. They will look for “clusters” of kimberlite bodies, individual kimberlite pipes and new promising magnetic anomalies of kimberlite-pipe type.
After that, experts will evaluate the inferred diamond resources attributed to the P2 category and identify promising areas for exploration at subsequent stages. They should submit the results of their work to Sevzapnedra in the fourth quarter of 2022.
There are two diamond mining companies operating in the Arkhangelsk Province - AGD DIAMONDS working on the Grib diamond mine and Severalmaz developing the Lomonosov diamond pipe.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg