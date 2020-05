Russia announces tender for diamond exploration in the Arkhangelsk Province

Today

Olza Diamond recovered at Grib Diamond Mine Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

Geological exploration will be carried out to detect diamond deposits in the Ruchevskaya Area located in the Mezen District of the Arkhangelsk Province, according to a press statement distributed by RosTender.info on Thursday.The Department for the Use of Subsoil in Russia’s North-West Federal District (Sevzapnedra) announced a tender to select a contractor for geological exploration of the earth’s bowels in this area. The agency is ready to conclude a contract with the winner worth 231.8 million rubles funded from the country’s federal budget. Applications for participation in the tender are accepted until June 4, and the organizers will sum up its results on June 15, 2020.As indicated in the tender’s documentation, geologists will carry out their work on an area of 1,645 square kilometers. They will look for “clusters” of kimberlite bodies, individual kimberlite pipes and new promising magnetic anomalies of kimberlite-pipe type.After that, experts will evaluate the inferred diamond resources attributed to the P2 category and identify promising areas for exploration at subsequent stages. They should submit the results of their work to Sevzapnedra in the fourth quarter of 2022.There are two diamond mining companies operating in the Arkhangelsk Province - AGD DIAMONDS working on the Grib diamond mine and Severalmaz developing the Lomonosov diamond pipe.