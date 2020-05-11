ALROSA to hold the annual General Meeting of Shareholders in absentia

The ALROSA Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 24, 2020 in the form of absentee voting due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection.
This decision was taken by the ALROSA Supervisory Board on Wednesday, May 13, based on the results of the vote.
On the agenda: to approve the Company’s annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements, distribute profits, approve dividends for 2019, elect members of the Supervisory Board and address a number of other issues.
The shareholders will be able to fill out voting ballots both on paper and electronically. Hard copies of voting ballots can be sent either to the Company’s office in Mirny (PJSC ALROSA, 6 Lenina St., Mirny, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), 678175, Russian Federation) or to the registrar (VTB Registrar, PO Box 54, Moscow, 127137, Russian Federation). Electronic versions of voting ballots are available online at www.vtbreg.ru or www.e-vote.ru. Completed voting ballots can be submitted up to 24 June inclusive.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg