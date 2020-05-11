Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

ALROSA to hold the annual General Meeting of Shareholders in absentia

alrosa_logo.jpgThe ALROSA Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 24, 2020 in the form of absentee voting due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection.
This decision was taken by the ALROSA Supervisory Board on Wednesday, May 13, based on the results of the vote.
On the agenda: to approve the Company’s annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements, distribute profits, approve dividends for 2019, elect members of the Supervisory Board and address a number of other issues.
The shareholders will be able to fill out voting ballots both on paper and electronically. Hard copies of voting ballots can be sent either to the Company’s office in Mirny (PJSC ALROSA, 6 Lenina St., Mirny, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), 678175, Russian Federation) or to the registrar (VTB Registrar, PO Box 54, Moscow, 127137, Russian Federation). Electronic versions of voting ballots are available online at www.vtbreg.ru or www.e-vote.ru. Completed voting ballots can be submitted up to 24 June inclusive.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

