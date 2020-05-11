Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Sierra Leone mining revenue down as coronavirus hits diamond, gold exports

Today
News

sierra-leone_flag.pngSierra Leone‘s mining revenue has significantly dropped as COVID-19 restrictions are hampering companies’ diamond and gold exports, according to media reports.
The West African country’s mining revenue eased 85% to $330 000 in April compared to $2.24 million in April 2019, according to mines ministry figures cited by Reuters. 
"This means big trouble for Sierra Leone," mining minister Foday Rado Yokie was quoted as saying. "We are praying that things start up again the next few months because this is completely debilitating to our economy." 
Mining accounts for more than 80% of Sierra Leone's export revenue.
Gold and diamond exports were stopped towards the end of March, when the West African country cancelled all air traffic to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the co-founder of Trustco Holdings' diamond mining subsidiary Meya Mining, Ibrahim Sorie Kamara said coronavirus coupled with low diamond prices had seen investors shunning projects in Sierra Leone.  
"The worst thing that has happened with COVID-19 is how hard it's hit the West, which we rely on," Kamara said. 
"You have to be able to look inwards for relief when the greater market can't offer support."

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished