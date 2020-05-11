Mountain Province announced changes to its board of directors

Today

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the addition of Dean Chambers to its board of directors.Most recently, he served as an independent director and chair of the audit committee on the board of North American Palladium. Chambers has over 30 years of extensive experience in the resource industry.Following his decision to not seek re-election to the board after over 20 years of service, David Whittle has resigned as a director of the company and chair of its audit committee.Jonathan Comerford, the company's chairman commented: "We are pleased that Dean has agreed to join our board. His extensive knowledge and experience in the resource sector will be extremely valuable as we navigate through the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic."