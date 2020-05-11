Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Yoram Dvash assures the global diamond industry of strong revival

Today
News
 In a statement, WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash said that World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has acquired the ‘Get Diamonds’ trading platform, which has firmly establish itself as the largest diamond trading platform. He also added that as of April 27, Get Diamonds is also available in a Chinese version and the Russian and Arabic versions that will be soon launched will help to further strengthen the Get Diamonds platform.
Dvash also noted that all over the world, while Governments have begun to lift stringent lockdowns, companies and businesses are planning to get back into action sooner than later. He estimated that wheels of commerce and industry will settle into a definite rhythm, maybe not attain the tempo of the pre-corona days, but it’s still a welcome development.
‘Many practices that we have all have had to resort to during the lockdown period, will no doubt stay on with us. One of these is the use of digital technology and increased online trading. We see the WFDB’s initiative of 'Get Diamonds' as the perfect example of this,’ he added.
Announcing that ‘Get Diamonds’ has received an excellent response from leading stalwarts of the industry, including Lawrence Ma, Founding President and Chairman of Diamond Federation of Hong Kong China Limited, who have endorsed the platform and urged their own Bourse members to join.
Dvash assured the diamond industry that it can enter the new post-lockdown period with the confidence and the assurance that it has now a strong trading platform created by diamantaires, for the diamond industry.
The WFDB also announced that the Ownership Committee of ‘Get Diamonds’ has decided that the Board of Directors of the Get Diamond Subsidiary, to be formed shortly, will comprise of 12 members: five representatives of major bourses, five diamond dealers from various countries and two public representatives who are not diamond dealers.
The names of the members who have been so far appointed are as follows: Representatives of Major Bourses: Yoram Dvash, WFDB, Acting President, ISDE President, Israel Anoop Mehta, Bharat Diamond Bourse, President, India  Moshe Salem, Diamond Club West Coast, President, LA, USA  Philippe Barsamian, Federation of Belgian Diamond Bourses, President  Reuven Kaufman, Diamond Dealers Club NY, President, NYC, USA as well as Diamond Dealers from Various Countries  Ankit Shah – Ankit Gems Pvt. Ltd. – India, Lior Eshed – Eshed Diam Ltd. – Israel, Raj Mehta – Rosy Blue NV – Belgium,  Simit Satish Parikh – Sim Gems Ltd. - Hong Kong, Yaron Turgeman – Taly Diamonds LLC - U.S.A The two public representatives will be chosen by the Board members in the near future.
Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB said: “We have come some way in formalizing the operations of the ‘Get Diamonds’ platform, but we still have some way to go before it is completely on the track".

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

