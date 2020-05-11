Yoram Dvash assures the global diamond industry of strong revival

Today

In a statement, WFDB Acting President Yoram Dvash said that World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) has acquired the ‘Get Diamonds’ trading platform, which has firmly establish itself as the largest diamond trading platform. He also added that as of April 27, Get Diamonds is also available in a Chinese version and the Russian and Arabic versions that will be soon launched will help to further strengthen the Get Diamonds platform.Dvash also noted that all over the world, while Governments have begun to lift stringent lockdowns, companies and businesses are planning to get back into action sooner than later. He estimated that wheels of commerce and industry will settle into a definite rhythm, maybe not attain the tempo of the pre-corona days, but it’s still a welcome development.‘Many practices that we have all have had to resort to during the lockdown period, will no doubt stay on with us. One of these is the use of digital technology and increased online trading. We see the WFDB’s initiative of 'Get Diamonds' as the perfect example of this,’ he added.Announcing that ‘Get Diamonds’ has received an excellent response from leading stalwarts of the industry, including Lawrence Ma, Founding President and Chairman of Diamond Federation of Hong Kong China Limited, who have endorsed the platform and urged their own Bourse members to join.Dvash assured the diamond industry that it can enter the new post-lockdown period with the confidence and the assurance that it has now a strong trading platform created by diamantaires, for the diamond industry.The WFDB also announced that the Ownership Committee of ‘Get Diamonds’ has decided that the Board of Directors of the Get Diamond Subsidiary, to be formed shortly, will comprise of 12 members: five representatives of major bourses, five diamond dealers from various countries and two public representatives who are not diamond dealers.The names of the members who have been so far appointed are as follows: Representatives of Major Bourses: Yoram Dvash, WFDB, Acting President, ISDE President, Israel Anoop Mehta, Bharat Diamond Bourse, President, India Moshe Salem, Diamond Club West Coast, President, LA, USA Philippe Barsamian, Federation of Belgian Diamond Bourses, President Reuven Kaufman, Diamond Dealers Club NY, President, NYC, USA as well as Diamond Dealers from Various Countries Ankit Shah – Ankit Gems Pvt. Ltd. – India, Lior Eshed – Eshed Diam Ltd. – Israel, Raj Mehta – Rosy Blue NV – Belgium, Simit Satish Parikh – Sim Gems Ltd. - Hong Kong, Yaron Turgeman – Taly Diamonds LLC - U.S.A The two public representatives will be chosen by the Board members in the near future.Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB said: “We have come some way in formalizing the operations of the ‘Get Diamonds’ platform, but we still have some way to go before it is completely on the track".