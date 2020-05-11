Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Asians want buy luxury items before the expected price increase

Today
News

Following Louis Vuitton raising prices for its products for the third time this year many consumers across Asia rushed to luxury brand stores to get time to buy luxury goods before the expected price increase, says the Diamond Loupe.
Many consumers expect other brands such as Chanel, Dior and Gucci to follow Louis Vuitton’s example. 

 news_14052020_louis.png
Image credit: StockSnap (Pixabay)


Higher prices are one of the strategies to make up for financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across Asia, due to unmet demand and the inability for buyers to travel and buy luxury goods abroad, the luxury market has seen growing in-store traffic and sales, says the agency.
This is confirmed by recent reports of record one-day sales at the Guangzhou Hermès flagship store, a 50 percent increase in sales from LVMH in mainland China, and a 40 percent increase in luxury cruise bookings compared to 2019 as well as in South Korea, which ranked the 8th largest luxury consumer market in the world. 
At the same time, people are afraid of the second wave of the pandemic in South Korea and other countries and opt to make their purchases now rather than later.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished