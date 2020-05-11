Exclusive
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China
The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...
20 april 2020
Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
13 april 2020
Yakutia will treat it with understanding if ALROSA suspends another operation in order to maintain production
Speaking on the restoration of the Mir mine and the construction of the Yubileiny mine, Aisen Nikolaev said that these projects are still only at the stage of study and consideration, and final decisions with deadlines for them have not yet been made in principle. “But in general, I think that this crisis will not become long-term and accordingly should not greatly affect the implementation of some key long-term projects,” he said.
According to Aisen Nikolaev, who is also the first deputy chairman of the ALROSA Supervisory Board, it is too early to talk about the company paying dividends for the first half of 2020. “This decision will need to be made on the basis of operational and financial results for the first 6 months, as well as the real state of the market at a time when dividends will be discussed,” he said.
In his interview, the head of Yakutia spoke about the proposal put forward by the republic to support ALROSA through the purchase of diamonds by Gokhran, within a one-time deal or by installments, recalling that this mechanism has already been tested in 2008-2009 and the state ultimately benefited from this operation, as the diamonds bought by Gokhran increased in value. “In our opinion, this is an effective (and as the history shows a profitable) measure that could help the company go through the crisis period minimizing potential losses and preserving market leadership,” Aisen Nikolaev emphasized, saying that the final decision on this issue is not yet accepted, but a constructive discussion is underway on this proposal.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg