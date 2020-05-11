BlueRock to sell Kareevlei diamonds in Antwerp

BlueRock Diamonds has entered into an agreement with Bonas-Couzyn N.V, part of the Bonas Group to market the Kareevlei diamonds through its Antwerp facility.
The company had been reviewing its sales strategy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to gain access to the Antwerp diamond market, which attracts significantly more buyers than the South African diamond market.
BlueRock expects to export its first consignment of diamonds to Bonas towards the end of June 2020
It said the Antwerp market would likely recover earlier than the domestic market mainly due to expected ongoing travel restrictions to and within South Africa and that many of the international buyers have offices located in Antwerp.
Bonas is the largest global independent diamond and gemstone tender and auction house operating 50 sales a year and it sold 6.1 million carats in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished