Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

India Ratings and Research: Jewellery sales to dip 25% in fiscal 2020-21

Today
News
In a report, India Ratings and Research on 11 May said it expects jewellery sales to decline by 25 per cent in 2020-21 - April-March on account of over 40 days of lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic and an overall reduction in disposable income.
The demand for retail jewellery will remain muted in 1H FY21 -April-September, however, a sharp recovery is expected in the third quarter of FY21 - October-December, due to the festive and wedding season.
Gold jewellery demand had already slowed down in FY20 in terms of tonnage and revenue due to the economic slowdown and increased gold prices. The possibility of recovery of demand in FY21 has been derailed by the COVID-19 led lockdown and the subsequent continued economic slowdown in the country.
As the research organization has already revised its FY21 GDP growth twice since January 2020 to 1.9 per cent, a further downward revision is possible if the pandemic continues to evolve, resulting in an overall 25 per cent year-on-year.
However, business from rural areas and weddings may remain resilient, adding that from the fourth quarter of FY21 - January-March, sales are likely to improve due to the base effect and expected normalisation in economic activities.
The total gold import of India, which is primarily driven by jewellery demand, is also likely to drop to a decade-low in FY21. In the long-term, jewellery demand will be supported by the rise in savings at the hand of salaried middle-class and upper-middle-class end-users due to postponement of purchases and other reasons.
The overall long-term demand outlook remains upbeat because gold remains to be an attractive investment destination. The industry is expected to bounce back after FY21 with increasing gold rates and continued attraction to gold jewellery due to traditional factors.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished