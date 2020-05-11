Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

ZCDC board in protest resignation over lack of government consultation – report

Today
News

news_19072019_zcdc.pngZimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board members have allegedly resigned in protest over government's decision to award mining licenses to foreign firms without consultation.
"This resignation of the ZCDC board members over the parceling out of Portal B in Marange to Chinese Anjin, is only the tip of an iceberg of what is really transpiring in Chiadzwa,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by Chat263.
"What we are seeing is another scramble for Marange as 12 companies who are already lined up, some of them purporting to be representing the community, but rest assured the top chefs are the ones behind them."
A ZCDC's Special Grant 6026 measuring 790 000 hectares had been allegedly subdivided by government into smaller concessions and parceled to little known mining entities for exploration. 
The entities were said to have signed non-disclosure agreements with ZCDC.
Vast Resources, which is awaiting the finalisation of a joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and ZCDC, recently said that it continues to act in good faith to the benefit of Zimbabwe and the entire Chiadzwa community.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

