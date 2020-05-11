ZCDC board in protest resignation over lack of government consultation – report

Today

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board members have allegedly resigned in protest over government's decision to award mining licenses to foreign firms without consultation."This resignation of the ZCDC board members over the parceling out of Portal B in Marange to Chinese Anjin, is only the tip of an iceberg of what is really transpiring in Chiadzwa,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by Chat263."What we are seeing is another scramble for Marange as 12 companies who are already lined up, some of them purporting to be representing the community, but rest assured the top chefs are the ones behind them."A ZCDC's Special Grant 6026 measuring 790 000 hectares had been allegedly subdivided by government into smaller concessions and parceled to little known mining entities for exploration.The entities were said to have signed non-disclosure agreements with ZCDC.Vast Resources, which is awaiting the finalisation of a joint venture between its subsidiary Katanga Mining and ZCDC, recently said that it continues to act in good faith to the benefit of Zimbabwe and the entire Chiadzwa community.