India eases lockdown restrictions in parts of India; few jewellery stores reopen

India’s retail jewellery industry began to reopen as restrictions were partially lifted in certain parts of the country, bringing relief to the trade which remained closed since March 24, 2020.India’s large retail chains such as Tanishq & Kalyan Jewellers have announced the reopening of a limited number of stores in some states.Tanishq has opened its network of 328 stores across the country in phases with the first 50 starting to function from May 10 after ensuring compliance with all rules and regulations announced by the government. Kalyan Jewellers has also reopened 10 showrooms in the first phase across Karnataka, Odisha and Assam and Puducherry, which fall in green zones. Last week, the company had already started operations in the Middle, re-opening 9 standalone showrooms in UAE and 3 showrooms in Qatar.In Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, big showrooms with centralised air conditioning were denied permission to open. However, some smaller jewellery outlets in select urban and rural areas were allowed to start the business.