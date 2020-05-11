Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

India eases lockdown restrictions in parts of India; few jewellery stores reopen

news_13052020_Tanishq.jpgIndia’s retail jewellery industry began to reopen as restrictions were partially lifted in certain parts of the country, bringing relief to the trade which remained closed since March 24, 2020.
India’s large retail chains such as Tanishq & Kalyan Jewellers have announced the reopening of a limited number of stores in some states.
Tanishq has opened its network of 328 stores across the country in phases with the first 50 starting to function from May 10 after ensuring compliance with all rules and regulations announced by the government. Kalyan Jewellers has also reopened 10 showrooms in the first phase across Karnataka, Odisha and Assam and Puducherry, which fall in green zones. Last week, the company had already started operations in the Middle, re-opening 9 standalone showrooms in UAE and 3 showrooms in Qatar.
In Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, big showrooms with centralised air conditioning were denied permission to open. However, some smaller jewellery outlets in select urban and rural areas were allowed to start the business.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

