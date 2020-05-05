Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Yesterday

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Sales of ALROSA's diamond products in April fell to $15.6 million

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, reported that total sales of rough and polished diamonds in April 2020 amounted to $15.6 million, compared with $147.8 million in March.
Such a dramatic decline in indicators is due to the decision of the company to virtually stop selling rough and polished diamonds as governments across the globe were taking active steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while ALROSA remained committed to its price over volume strategy.
The revenue from rough diamond sales to third parties amounted to $13.1 million. The company sold polished diamonds worth $2.4 million.
ALROSA’s total rough and polished diamond sales in January–April 2020 amounted to $919.8 million. From January to April, rough diamonds were sold for $894.4 million, polished diamonds – for $25.4 million.
Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented: “Restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus and a decline in the demand for diamond jewellery have minimised the trade in rough and polished diamonds across the world. In response to the situation, we have offered to our clients an option to buy the amounts of rough diamonds scheduled for April on a later date. Our customers have welcomed this opportunity. In the current environment, market players have to address the overstocking issue in midstream and act in line with the actual condition of the cutting sector. This is the tactics we adhere to.
Nevertheless, one should bear in mind that the challenges and restrictions faced by the market and affecting both operations and demand are of a temporary nature. We deal with a rare and limited natural resource, and consumers attach a high emotional value to natural diamonds. Like many other market players, we expect to see an upward trend in demand for diamonds as early as in the beginning of Q3.”

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished