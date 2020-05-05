Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Yesterday

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Gokhran may buy ALROSA diamonds worth $1.7 billion

Today
News

The Republic of Yakutia, which is one of the largest shareholders of ALROSA, has proposed to sell rough diamonds worth $ 1.7 billion mined by ALROSA to Gokhran, according to Finmarket citing a source familiar with this issue.
This amount reportedly makes up almost 50% of the company's annual revenue. In 2019, the company sold diamonds worth $ 3.34 billion. 

news_10062019_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


Before the Covid-19 crisis the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, suggested that Gokhran should buy rough diamonds worth between $ 500 million and $ 1 billion, which is about a quarter of ALROSA’s annual production.
The current proposal was sent last month and is now pending at the Ministry of Finance.
Gokhran had previously acted as an instrument of support during the crisis, when in 2008 Gokhran bought ALROSA’s rough diamonds worth $1 billion, which was then sold with good profit.
The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds amounted to $ 152.8 million in March 2020, down 59.5% vs March 2019 ($ 377.1 million). ALROSA earned $ 148.7 million from rough sales (against $ 369.2 million last year) and $ 4.1 million from polished sales (against $ 8.0 million last year).
Totally, the diamond miner raked in $ 904.2 million from sales in the first quarter of 2020 against $ 1.004 million in 2019 (a decrease of 10%). ALROSA also announced that it had terminated long-term contracts with some of its customers.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished