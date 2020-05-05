Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Yesterday

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Senco Gold and Diamonds reopens stores in 4 Indian States

Today
News

The Indian jewellery sector has gradually started operations across the country in a phased manner following clearance by the Government authorities.
Senco Gold and Diamonds, has announced the re-opening of its stores across green and orange zones in 4 states - West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka following proper safety measures suggested by the Indian government. 
The brand has started operating its 11 stores in these four states after getting clearance from the government. The brand will continue to follow the safety instructions suggested by Government authorities across all locations.
Suvankar Sen, Executive Director – Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “We have started operating at selected stores in 4 states -West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka after getting approvals from concerned Government authorities. To ensure safe hygienic shopping experience for our customers and the wellbeing our employees we will be following all suggested safety measures. We are ensuring a contact-less shopping experience by using new-age technology and emphasizing on digital payments.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

