Senco Gold and Diamonds reopens stores in 4 Indian States

The Indian jewellery sector has gradually started operations across the country in a phased manner following clearance by the Government authorities.Senco Gold and Diamonds, has announced the re-opening of its stores across green and orange zones in 4 states - West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka following proper safety measures suggested by the Indian government.The brand has started operating its 11 stores in these four states after getting clearance from the government. The brand will continue to follow the safety instructions suggested by Government authorities across all locations.Suvankar Sen, Executive Director – Senco Gold and Diamonds said, “We have started operating at selected stores in 4 states -West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Karnataka after getting approvals from concerned Government authorities. To ensure safe hygienic shopping experience for our customers and the wellbeing our employees we will be following all suggested safety measures. We are ensuring a contact-less shopping experience by using new-age technology and emphasizing on digital payments.”