Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Yesterday

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

BlueRock resumes SA operations

Today
bluerockdiamonds_logo.pngBlueRock Diamonds has recommenced both mining and processing operations at its Kareevlei mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa following a lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. 
The AIM listed diamond producer expects to be operating at capacity by the end of May 2020, but, its expansion plans remain on hold.  
“Management and the Board have put a lot of effort and thought into the start-up of our Kareevlei operation and in particular the safety of our employees and the risks associated with production and the market in what is a challenging and developing situation,” said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.
BlueRock placed the Kareevlei operation on care and maintenance during the lockdown, with only a small team retained on site to ensure that the plant and machinery was kept in working order and can be brought into production at short notice.   
It also reduced costs to an absolute minimum with all but essential staff furloughed.
Kareevlei had an on-surface stockpile of 30 000 t of run-of-mine and crushed material, which equates to about 15 days production.  
This would be used to enable a swift return to target production levels.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

