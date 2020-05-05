Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

Mountain Province Diamonds announced 1Q 2020 results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (or "Q1").  
The company treated 903,000 ore tonnes, a 4% increase on comparable quarter (Q1 2019: 871,000 tonnes).1,655,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 1.83 carats per tonne, slightly higher than the same period last year (Q1 2019: 1,585,000 carats and 1.82 carats per tonne). In Q1 2020, 659,000 carats were sold at an average value of $99 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of $65.4 million (US$49.2 million) in comparison to 644,000 carats sold at an average value of $94 per carat (US$71 per carat) for total proceeds of $60.7 million (US$45.8 million) in Q1 2019.  

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2020 started positively with production figures in line with our expectations and slightly ahead of the equivalent period last year. Our sales for Q1 2020 were also modestly ahead of expectations with higher values per carat realized in some categories. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic toward the end of the quarter impacted our ability to operate normally and required significant changes to our procedures which has had an impact on our production capabilities.  We are in the final stages of completing our full year 2020 production outlook and will be providing new guidance in June."
"With respect to the market for rough diamonds, like all producers, we are awaiting more clarity on the easing of restrictions around the globe, especially in Belgium, Dubai  and India before finalising and committing to a formal sale later in the second quarter.  We note that in Europe, an easing of restrictions has commenced, and India is starting a gradual re-opening of some businesses.  We have also received enquiries from our customers about when we will restart formal sales which is positive."

