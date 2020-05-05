Rio Tinto introduced COVID-19 testing at Diavik diamond mine

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Not for profit public health experts GuardRX have installed an on-site laboratory at Diavik to conduct a testing program for employees and contractors using nasopharyngeal swabs.The program is being implemented in collaboration with the Chief Public Health Officer of the Northwest Territories, with all personnel tested on arrival at Diavik and before leaving to return home.Diavik Chief Operating Officer Richard Storrie said, “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect our people and communities, and this testing will add a further layer to the robust precautionary measures we already have in place at Diavik.”