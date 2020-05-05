Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

G&J units in Mumbai permitted resumption of limited activity for fulfilling export commitments

News

In an Order issued today, the Government of Maharashtra has permitted limited resumption of activities related to diamonds and gems & jewellery within the Mumbai region with certain precautions and only for fulfilling export commitments. This has been informed its members by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).
As per the government order dated May 11 titled ‘Amendment to Revised Guidelines on the Lockdown measures for containment of Covid-19 in State’ it has been decided that ‘in areas of Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), activities related to diamonds & gem & jewellery …. only for fulfilling export commitment with access control shall be allowed to 10% of workforce capacity and travel will be permitted with a point to point bus transport.’
The order also states that "no person from containment zone shall be permitted to work in these establishments" and "all norms of social distancing and precautions as prescribed shall be followed".
The Maharashtra government further states that a medical doctor should be available on-site "to ensure that all persons with Influenza-like illness (ILI) are identified and segregated and steps be taken as per protocol".

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

