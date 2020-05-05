G&J units in Mumbai permitted resumption of limited activity for fulfilling export commitments

Today

In an Order issued today, the Government of Maharashtra has permitted limited resumption of activities related to diamonds and gems & jewellery within the Mumbai region with certain precautions and only for fulfilling export commitments. This has been informed its members by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC).As per the government order dated May 11 titled ‘Amendment to Revised Guidelines on the Lockdown measures for containment of Covid-19 in State’ it has been decided that ‘in areas of Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), activities related to diamonds & gem & jewellery …. only for fulfilling export commitment with access control shall be allowed to 10% of workforce capacity and travel will be permitted with a point to point bus transport.’The order also states that "no person from containment zone shall be permitted to work in these establishments" and "all norms of social distancing and precautions as prescribed shall be followed".The Maharashtra government further states that a medical doctor should be available on-site "to ensure that all persons with Influenza-like illness (ILI) are identified and segregated and steps be taken as per protocol".