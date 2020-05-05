Lucapa recovers 15th +100ct diamond at Lulo mine

Lucapa Diamond has recovered another +100 carat white diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.
The 171 carat gem-quality white stone is the 15th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the second +100 carat diamond recovered this year.
It is also the fourth largest diamond recovered to date since activities began at Lulo.
“The recovery of this 171 carat gem-quality white diamond continues to underpin the potential of the kimberlite exploration programme as drilling of the high-priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment continues,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The 171 carat white diamond was recovered from Mining Block 6 as scaled mining operations recommenced at Lulo.
Mining Block 6 has now produced 6 +100 carat diamonds.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished