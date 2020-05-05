Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Today

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Lucapa recovers 15th +100ct diamond at Lulo mine

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond has recovered another +100 carat white diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola. 
The 171 carat gem-quality white stone is the 15th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the second +100 carat diamond recovered this year. 

news_11052020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond


It is also the fourth largest diamond recovered to date since activities began at Lulo.  
“The recovery of this 171 carat gem-quality white diamond continues to underpin the potential of the kimberlite exploration programme as drilling of the high-priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment continues,” said company managing director Stephen Wetherall.
The 171 carat white diamond was recovered from Mining Block 6 as scaled mining operations recommenced at Lulo. 
Mining Block 6 has now produced 6 +100 carat diamonds.   

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

