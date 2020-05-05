Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Today

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

De Beers gives buyers additional flexibility as it expands digital selling presence

Today
News

de_beers_group_logo.pngDe Beers’ Group Auctions has introduced a new selling proposition known as the Buy Platform, which will give its registered buyers access to diamond purchases at any time in light of the current COVID-19 situation. 
The new selling proposition, it said, is an e-commerce offering where registered buyers can make an immediate, direct and straightforward purchase from a range of rough diamonds at any time and from anywhere, providing them with a further purchase option in addition to the existing limited-time auctions offering. 
“We are constantly seeking additional ways of meeting our customers’ needs in a fast-moving world, and we are excited to launch the Buy Platform as it will provide an additional easy-to-access channel for our registered buyers to source what they want and when they want,” said De Beers’ Group Auctions head of product development and sales, Alastair Bickerstaff.
The group had previously reduced the flow of diamonds downstream as most of its mines suspended production to prepare for the coronavirus and are now operating or preparing to operate at far lower levels than normal. 
It also cancelled Sight 3, provided its Sightholders with 100% flexibility to defer their purchases.
It has also cut its production forecast this year by seven million carats than initially planned.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished