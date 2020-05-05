Christie’s and amfAR partner to raise funds for COVID-19 research

Christie’s and amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research have partnered to to raise critical funds for COVID-19 research through a dedicated global auction at Christie’s this June.
Proceeds from the June event at Christie’s New York will benefit amfAR.
As a leader in infectious disease research, amfAR recently announced that it is expanding its research efforts to participate in the all-out effort to develop effective treatments for the new coronavirus, and established the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19 for that purpose.
Christie’s and amfAR will jointly announce details of each donated artwork on a rolling basis throughout May.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg