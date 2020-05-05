Exclusive

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

Today

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Phillips to hold its firs cross-category auction

Today
News

Phillips’s Hong Kong intends to hold its first cross-category online auction of collectibles spanning art, watches and jewellery to attract younger collectors, says WatchPro.
The Refresh:Reload auction is slated for May 20. The biding will close on on 28 May.
“At Phillips we have also seen a great deal of cross-category collecting, and as collectors’ tastes continue to evolve globally, we are excited to present this online-only sale,” Delissa Handoko, head of online sales, Hong Kong, Phillips, was quoted as saying.
The auction will reportedly feature inexpensive contemporary art, jewellery and Rolex.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

