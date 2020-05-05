Phillips to hold its firs cross-category auction

Phillips’s Hong Kong intends to hold its first cross-category online auction of collectibles spanning art, watches and jewellery to attract younger collectors, says WatchPro.
The Refresh:Reload auction is slated for May 20. The biding will close on on 28 May.
“At Phillips we have also seen a great deal of cross-category collecting, and as collectors’ tastes continue to evolve globally, we are excited to present this online-only sale,” Delissa Handoko, head of online sales, Hong Kong, Phillips, was quoted as saying.
The auction will reportedly feature inexpensive contemporary art, jewellery and Rolex.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg