Exclusive

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Pangolin makes progress at Kweneng

Today
News

Pangolin Diamonds has processed 25 kilogrammes of drill chips through its in-house 1TPH dense medium separation (DMS) plant, which produced chromite, clinopyroxenes, and what is interpreted as fragments of a chromite-garnet peridotite. 
The dyke material, it said, is highly altered and is currently interpreted as a phlogopite-rich lamprophyre - similar to the diamondiferous lamprophyres discovered by Southern Africa Minerals Corporation in 1998 approximately 33 km to the north.  

news_08052020_pangolin.png
Image credit: Pangolin Diamonds


It said the discovery came on the back of an extensive soil sampling programme that identified a chromite anomaly measuring approximately 850 m x 250 m. 
About 52.5% of chromites recovered from soils at Kweneng were indicative of diamond stability field.
Chromites had previously been identified as diamond inclusions in West Africa, Dokolwayo in Swaziland, the five mines in Kimberley, Roberts Victor Star (all in South Africa), the Diavik kimberlite in Canada and Murowa as well as River Ranch in Zimbabwe.
Meanwhile, Pangolin said a soil sampling programme will continue once the lockdown is lifted to determine the horizontal extent of the dyke, locating any diatreme structures associated with the dyke as well as locating additional dykes within the KW04 area.
The company was currently taking advantage of the lockdown to review all existing data and for planning future field programmes. 
It intends to recommence exploration as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished