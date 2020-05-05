Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong rescheduled to Nov 2020

Today

The Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA), originally scheduled for June this year, will now take place from November 26 to 29, 2020 at the AsiaWorld-Expo owing to COVID-19 concerns, event organiser Informa Markets announced.

The show was earlier slated for June 25 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Lau has assured exhibitors that contracts and payments made for JGA will carry over to the revised dates.

According to Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, a virtual event that complements the offering of Informa Markets' physical shows and leverages its powerful trading platform ‘JewelleryNet’ will be launched in the coming months. She said JGA 2020 exhibitors are invited to join the online event to showcase their latest products and services, which will help keep their business engaged during these extraordinary times.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished