Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Russian Jewelers Guild: If the church will not support us, then soon everyone will have to wear crosses made in China

The Ministry of Finance of Russia proposed to include the jewelry industry in the list of sectors of the Russian economy that were most affected due to the deteriorating situation as a result of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. The corresponding...

20 april 2020

Ali Pastorini: Our customers want only natural diamonds

Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...

13 april 2020

Innovation and automation can conquer any challenges

Rahul Gaywala, the CEO of STPL has been with the Sahajanand Group since 1993 and in his tenure with STPL, he has proved to be a hard-core innovator and technocrat intent on helping to transform the diamond trade from a labour-intensive industry to an...

06 april 2020

Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong rescheduled to Nov 2020

The Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA), originally scheduled for June this year, will now take place from November 26 to 29, 2020 at the AsiaWorld-Expo owing to COVID-19 concerns, event organiser Informa Markets announced.
The show was earlier slated for June 25 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Lau has assured exhibitors that contracts and payments made for JGA will carry over to the revised dates.
According to Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, a virtual event that complements the offering of Informa Markets' physical shows and leverages its powerful trading platform ‘JewelleryNet’ will be launched in the coming months. She said JGA 2020 exhibitors are invited to join the online event to showcase their latest products and services, which will help keep their business engaged during these extraordinary times.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
